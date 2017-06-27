Baltimore Restaurant Owner: 30 Plus W...

Baltimore Restaurant Owner: 30 Plus Workers Gone, ICE Review

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

More than 30 employees at a Baltimore waterfront eatery didn't show up to work after an owner says Immigration and Customs Enforcement started reviewing its records. Co-owner Gene Singleton says The BoatHouse Canton received an ICE request on Thursday to review I-9 forms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena 10 hr Fart steak 4
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Jun 24 Oneryders Daughter 3
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May '17 C Kersey 5
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May '17 Tracy Pitcox 44
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr '17 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,881 • Total comments across all topics: 282,075,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC