At depths of homelessness and addiction, restauranteur says, 'I saw hopes and plans God had for me.'

Luis Delgado 's eyes redden and well up with tears when he talks about the bottom. It's as if he's gone back--back to being homeless on the streets of Birmingham for more than eight months, back to being exiled by his wife because of his addiction to marijuana , back to finding sporadic shelter in the homes of friend after friend, in abandoned building after building, beneath bridge after bridge.

