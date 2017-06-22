Americans tip scales in favor of fast...

Americans tip scales in favor of fast food over full-service dining

16 hrs ago

For the first time ever, Americans are reportedly more satisfied with their fast-food dining experiences than they are at full-service casual restaurants, and they like Chick-fil-A better than anyplace else, according to a new report from the American Customer Satisfaction Index . In fact, full-service restaurants earned the lowest score in 10 years - 78 out of a possible 100 - on the annual index, falling a full 3.7 percent from last year.

