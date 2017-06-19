Amazon acquisition of Whole Foods adds 'locally relevant face to the Amazon machine'
Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods Market for $13.7bn will enhance the beverage shopping experience, which depends on a multichannel approach to succeed, according to Charlie Cain executive partner of Building Oz in Seattle. The acquisition is a mutually beneficial move particularly for Amazon who will be able to take advantage of the specialty grocery store chain's positive brand equity, Cain said.
