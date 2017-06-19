3 Miami Restaurant Industry Chef Shuffles You Need to Know

Fooq's has officially tapped former Michael's Genuine Food & Drink chef de cuisine Saul Ramos to head its kitchen. Ramos' latest additions to the menu can be seen through dishes such as the burratta with tomato jam and watercress, the smokey eggplant with homemade Barbarian bread, and the lamb chops with couscous and tabbouleh.

