With visas tight, US resorts struggle to find seasonal help
Innkeepers, restaurateurs and landscapers around the U.S. say they're struggling to find seasonal help and turning down business in some cases because the government tightened up on visas for temporary foreign workers. The U.S. caps the number at 66,000 per fiscal year.
