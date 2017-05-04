Wichita restaurant owners break up a " and want customers to know it
Those who dine in Old Town Square might have noticed that the "La Chinita" sign that previously hung over the restaurant next door to Hana Cafe is gone, though there's still a Mexican restaurant operating inside. In November 2015, La Chinita owner Eduardo Sebasitan and his brother-in-law, Alejandro Ziad, teamed up to open a second La Chinita in Old Town Square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May 2
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|lkerr
|32
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC