Whole Foods shakes up board as key sales figure falls again

Whole Foods announced a board shake-up and cost-cutting plan Wednesday as it fights to hold onto shoppers who have more choices about where to buy the natural and organic foods it's known for. The company also said sales fell 2.8 percent at established locations for the three months ended April 9, the seventh straight quarter in which the closely watched metric has declined.

