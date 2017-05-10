Valley Pizzeria Owner Arrested for Setting Up Camera in the Women's Restroom
According to CBSLA , one of the owners of a Sherman Oaks Italian restaurant named Cucina Bene has been arrested for allegedly hiding a camera under the sink in the women's restroom in order to record customers. Per the report, owner Bahram Javaherian was picked up this week after an employee caught on to the act.
