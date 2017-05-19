UberEats will deliver Big Mac and fries to your door
McDonald's has expanded its McDelivery program to San Diego County where customers can now use UberEats order anything on the burger chain's menu, except for soft serve cones. McDonald's has expanded its McDelivery program to San Diego County where customers can now use UberEats order anything on the burger chain's menu, except for soft serve cones.
