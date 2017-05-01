TODAYa S Must See: McDonalda s invents a new utensil a " the a frorka
McDonald's is touting a new french fry-centric utensil - the "frork" - as part of a campaign to promote its new line of burgers. McDonald's says it will give away 100,000 of them to people who buy the new burgers starting May 5. It's the latest push by McDonald's Corp. to drum up excitement and get people into its restaurants, after four years of declining customer transactions in the United States.
