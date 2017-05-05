The Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino is the latest stunt
A lawsuit filed by The End Brooklyn says it started selling its Unicorn Latte in December, four months before Starbucks launched its competing Unicorn Frappuccino. NYC cafe says Starbucks stole its unicorn drink A lawsuit filed by The End Brooklyn says it started selling its Unicorn Latte in December, four months before Starbucks launched its competing Unicorn Frappuccino.
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May 2
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|lkerr
|32
