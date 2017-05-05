The Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino is the latest stunt

A lawsuit filed by The End Brooklyn says it started selling its Unicorn Latte in December, four months before Starbucks launched its competing Unicorn Frappuccino. NYC cafe says Starbucks stole its unicorn drink A lawsuit filed by The End Brooklyn says it started selling its Unicorn Latte in December, four months before Starbucks launched its competing Unicorn Frappuccino.

