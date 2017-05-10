The restaurant industry is in its worst tailspin since the recession

So another chain restaurant is "preparing" to bite the dust. Ignite Restaurant Group, which operates the Joe's Crab Shack chain with 113 locations and the Brick House Tavern chain with 25 locations, and used to operate the Romano's Macaroni Grill chain with 150 locations until it sold it in 2015, is preparing to file for bankruptcy, "people familiar with the matter" told Bloomberg .

