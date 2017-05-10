The restaurant industry is in its worst tailspin since the recession
So another chain restaurant is "preparing" to bite the dust. Ignite Restaurant Group, which operates the Joe's Crab Shack chain with 113 locations and the Brick House Tavern chain with 25 locations, and used to operate the Romano's Macaroni Grill chain with 150 locations until it sold it in 2015, is preparing to file for bankruptcy, "people familiar with the matter" told Bloomberg .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|16 hr
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May 2
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC