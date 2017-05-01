The Latest: May Day rally at Portland, Oregon, park

In Portland's Shemanski Park, about 200 people, including some families with children, gathered at a May Day rally and watched dancers in bright feathered headdresses perform to the beat of drums. Several dozen people dressed entirely in black and wearing black bandanas and ski masks on their faces stood around the fringes of the Monday gathering holding signs that read "Radicals for Science!" and "No cuts! Tax the rich!" as police officers looked on.

