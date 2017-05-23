Cambridge Business Improvement district say the screening of Grease was a huge success and paves the way for more events in Market Square Cambridge BID's night market and open air screen of the movie 'Grease' in the Market Square, Cambridge, on May 19. Picture: Richard Marsham/RMG Photography Organisers of an open air film event held in Cambridge's Market Square have hit back at criticism from the owner of a nearby restaurant. The event, part of Cambridge BID 's Summer Nights programme, saw a night market spring to life, as well as an open air screening of hit movie Grease on Friday night .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cambridge Evening News.