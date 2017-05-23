Summer Nights open air film organiser...

Summer Nights open air film organisers say event will be back despite criticism from restaurant o...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Cambridge Evening News

Cambridge Business Improvement district say the screening of Grease was a huge success and paves the way for more events in Market Square Cambridge BID's night market and open air screen of the movie 'Grease' in the Market Square, Cambridge, on May 19. Picture: Richard Marsham/RMG Photography Organisers of an open air film event held in Cambridge's Market Square have hit back at criticism from the owner of a nearby restaurant. The event, part of Cambridge BID 's Summer Nights programme, saw a night market spring to life, as well as an open air screening of hit movie Grease on Friday night .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cambridge Evening News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) 17 hr C Kersey 5
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May 14 Tracy Pitcox 44
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena May 2 Farts 2
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr '17 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mar '17 Username Entered 226
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,446 • Total comments across all topics: 281,228,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC