Summer Nights open air film organisers say event will be back despite criticism from restaurant o...
Cambridge Business Improvement district say the screening of Grease was a huge success and paves the way for more events in Market Square Cambridge BID's night market and open air screen of the movie 'Grease' in the Market Square, Cambridge, on May 19. Picture: Richard Marsham/RMG Photography Organisers of an open air film event held in Cambridge's Market Square have hit back at criticism from the owner of a nearby restaurant. The event, part of Cambridge BID 's Summer Nights programme, saw a night market spring to life, as well as an open air screening of hit movie Grease on Friday night .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cambridge Evening News.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|17 hr
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May 14
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May 2
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC