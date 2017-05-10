Shankar Mahadevan's son Siddharth turns restaurateur
Siddharth Mahadevan is singing a new tune. Shankar Mahadevan's son has joined hands with F&B industrywallahs, Yug Phatak, Yug Tuli and Pritina Shrestha to open Mojo's Bistro in Kamala Mills.
