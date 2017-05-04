Say It Ain't So: 129 People Have Alre...

Say It Ain't So: 129 People Have Already Filed To Run For President In 2020

17 hrs ago Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

The 2020 election cycle might have already started. The Federal Election Commission shows that 129 people have filed to run for president in the next election.

WKSU-FM Kent

