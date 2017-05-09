Rome restaurant impounded in probe
Rome, May 9 - Italian police on Tuesday impounded famed Rome restaurant Assunta Madre, in the central Via Giulia, and arrested six people including the owner, a bank manager and an accountant in a money-laundering probe. The owner, Gianni 'Johnny' Micalusi, was set to travel to Monte Carlo to open an Assunta Madre in the principality along with billionaire nightclub owner and former F1 boss Flavio Briatore, sources said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May 2
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|lkerr
|32
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC