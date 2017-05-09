Rome restaurant impounded in probe

Rome, May 9 - Italian police on Tuesday impounded famed Rome restaurant Assunta Madre, in the central Via Giulia, and arrested six people including the owner, a bank manager and an accountant in a money-laundering probe. The owner, Gianni 'Johnny' Micalusi, was set to travel to Monte Carlo to open an Assunta Madre in the principality along with billionaire nightclub owner and former F1 boss Flavio Briatore, sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.