Restaurant worker fired for allegedly writing 'cops,' 'pigs' on policea

An employee at New Jersey's Romanelli's Garden Cafe is out of a job after allegedly leaving an offensive message on a police officer's receipt, according to WCAU . A photo of the receipt circulated social media, showing the words "cops," "pigs" and "puercos" - which means "pigs" in Spanish - written on the officer's bill.

Chicago, IL

