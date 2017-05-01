Restaurant Owner Sentenced for Setting Fire to His Rhode Island Business
A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for setting fire to his restaurant to collect nearly $1 million in insurance. The U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island says 51-year-old Daniel Saad, of Spencer, was sentenced Thursday on arson and wire fraud charges.
