Restaurant Owner Says ICE Agents Grabbed Breakfast Before Detaining Her Employees

11 hrs ago

The restaurant industry relies heavily on immigrant labor, and it's become increasingly common to hear stories about ICE agents, working under an administration that promised to crack down on undocumented immigrants, sniffing around professional kitchens. According to a new report, though, some Michigan agents made sure to grab some bacon and eggs before breaking out the handcuffs.

