Restaurant owner charged with sexual assault
The owner of Lin's Garden Chinese Restaurant has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl when she was 8 or 9. Restaurant owner charged in sexual assault of young girl The owner of Lin's Garden Chinese Restaurant has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl when she was 8 or 9. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/crime/2017/05/19/restaurant-owner-charged-sexual-assault-young-girl/332226001/ The owner of a Chinese restaurant in York has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl in 2007 or 2008 who was reported to be 8 or 9 years old at the time, according to Northern York County Regional Police.
