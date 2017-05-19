Restaurant owner charged with sexual ...

Restaurant owner charged with sexual assault

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

The owner of Lin's Garden Chinese Restaurant has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl when she was 8 or 9. Restaurant owner charged in sexual assault of young girl The owner of Lin's Garden Chinese Restaurant has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl when she was 8 or 9. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/crime/2017/05/19/restaurant-owner-charged-sexual-assault-young-girl/332226001/ The owner of a Chinese restaurant in York has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl in 2007 or 2008 who was reported to be 8 or 9 years old at the time, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May 14 Tracy Pitcox 44
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena May 2 Farts 2
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr '17 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mar '17 Username Entered 226
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,093 • Total comments across all topics: 281,144,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC