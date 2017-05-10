Restaurant group buys longtime Byron Township restaurant
Grand Rapids restaurateur Jeff Lobdellhe, right, has bought Pete's Grill & Tavern from longtime owner Todd Zaccanelli, who is retiring. (Courtesy "Pete's Tavern has been Byron Center's local gathering place for nearly 70 years and like many of our places it shares similar values of friendly service, fun atmosphere, and great food at affordable prices," Lobdell said in a statement, announcing the purchase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May 2
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|lkerr
|32
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC