Restaurant employees did not sing a F--- the Policea to officers, investigation finds
No employees were singing "F--- The Police" to Raleigh officers while they ate at Smithfield's Chicken 'n Bar-B-Q on Friday, despite claims by an organization that represents Raleigh police officers, the restaurant owner and his attorney said at a press conference Wednesday. The Raleigh Police Department Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown also released a statement Wednesday concurring with the owner, David Harris, and his attorney Mark O'Mara.
