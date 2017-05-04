Restaurant employees did not sing a F...

Restaurant employees did not sing a F--- the Policea to officers, investigation finds

No employees were singing "F--- The Police" to Raleigh officers while they ate at Smithfield's Chicken 'n Bar-B-Q on Friday, despite claims by an organization that represents Raleigh police officers, the restaurant owner and his attorney said at a press conference Wednesday. The Raleigh Police Department Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown also released a statement Wednesday concurring with the owner, David Harris, and his attorney Mark O'Mara.

