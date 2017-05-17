Pub company Mitchells & Butlers says consumer confidence still "fragile"

May 17 British pubs, bars and restaurants operator Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 9.6 percent drop in first-half pretax profits on Wednesday, saying that consumer confidence "has remained fragile" throughout this year and last. The group, whose brands include All Bar One, Harvester, Toby Carvery and All Bar One, Nicholson's and O'Neill's, said it was operating in a "challenging and uncertain environment" with regard to the economy as a whole and in its markets and added that there was therfore some caution over future demand.

