Peter Luger sues rival steakhouse over its name

Peter Luger, the famed Brooklyn steakhouse, has sued a rival restaurateur for running a similarly named restaurant in Pennsylvania, with plans to expand into Florida. The trademark infringement lawsuit filed late Thursday said Robert Dickert has run a "deliberate campaign to confuse consumers" into believing his Carl von Luger Steak and Seafood restaurant open since 2011 was associated with the Michelin-starred Peter Luger, which opened in 1887.

