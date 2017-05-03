'People are scared': Mexican restaurant owners on how life...
Cesar Gonzalez, owner of L'Patron in Logan Square, speaks about how President Donald Trump's immigration policies have affected his restaurant. Cesar Gonzalez, owner of L'Patron in Logan Square, speaks about how President Donald Trump's immigration policies have affected his restaurant.
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|Tue
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|lkerr
|32
