Panera Bread Co (PNRA) Stake Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Panera Bread Co by 61.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|Sun
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May 2
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC