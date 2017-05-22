Owner of Bradley's Corner Cafe devastated after fire above restaurant kills 2 pet cockatoos
A Sunday morning fire caused only smoke damage to Bradley's Corner Cafe, but it gutted the second floor's content and resulted in the death of two pet birds, a devastating loss for restaurant owner Bradley Jennings. The most significant loss, said cafe owner Bradley Jennings, was that of his two pet cockatoos, Sebastian and Buddy.
