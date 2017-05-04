Northland winery & hospitality businesses up for sale
One of New Zealand's northern-most vineyard/wineries and its associated restaurant and function venue have been placed on the market for sale. Marsden Estate is located some four kilometres from the Northland township of Kerikeri, and is one of the region's biggest licensed function venues - with more than 85 percent of its production sold either on-premise or through its cellar door retail outlet.
