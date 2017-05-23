Nathan's Hot Dog Maker Issues Recall Over Metal Pieces
Shares of Nathan's Famous were lower by 1.59% to $61.90 on Monday morning, as the privately held company that makes the brand's hot dogs, John Morell and Co., issued a recall of the hot dogs due to consumer complaints of finding metal in the packages. The company notified the federal government on Friday, CNBC reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|17 hr
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May 14
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May 2
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC