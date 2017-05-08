Nakazawa Restaurateur Alessandro Borg...

Nakazawa Restaurateur Alessandro Borgognone Plots Third West Village Restaurant

Read more: Eater

Borgognone will appear before Community Board 2 this evening to talk about a concept at 63 Bedford Street, though he says nothing has been finalized about the restaurant - even the concept. In the four years since he's burst onto NYC's restaurant scene with Nakazawa, Borgognone has undoubtedly become a major player to watch.

