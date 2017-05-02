McDonald's Accused of Gouging Franchi...

McDonald's Accused of Gouging Franchisees on $3 Billion Rent

19 hrs ago

McDonald's Corp. should be investigated for gouging franchisees on rents and deceiving them about how the amounts are calculated, a labor union said in letters to two state attorneys general. U.S. franchisees paid the world's biggest fast-food chain more than $3 billion in rents last year, a rate of return on McDonald's real-estate investments that's as much as triple the industry average, the Service Employees International Union said Tuesday in a statement.

Chicago, IL

