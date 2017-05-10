LIC Restaurateur and Child Sex Abuse Survivor Pushes for Changes to NY Law
In the state of New York, victims of childhood sexual abuse have only until their 23rd birthdays to seek justice against their abusers - though the effects of abuse often last much longer, survivors say. "I can tell you this is a lifelong problem," said Shaun Dougherty, 47, a Queens restaurant owner who was molested by a priest and teacher at his Pennsylvania Catholic school starting at the age of 10. "I've met 81-year-olds that cry at the drop of a hat, because they remember," he said.
