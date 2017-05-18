Knives are out as Auckland restaurateurs clash over 'disgraceful' dining experience
Two notable Auckland restaurateurs have been cooking up a storm online, after one allegedly dine-and-dashed from the other's restaurant. Phillip Clark, head of Phil's Kitchen in Kingsland, took to social media to claim Scott Hawkins started throwing his weight around when confronted after he left the restaurant without paying his $150 bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May 14
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May 2
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC