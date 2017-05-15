Jury finds former WSU football player...

Jury finds former WSU football player not guilty in assault case

A jury reached a verdict in the assault case against former Washington State University football player Robert Barber. The jury found Barber not guilty of assault in the second degree and assault in the 4th degree.

