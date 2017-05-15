Jen Agg chronicles a life in the Cana...

Jen Agg chronicles a life in the Canadian restaurant industry with I Hear She's a Real Bitch

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

"I definitely feel like any platform that I have, I just need to use it to keep furthering my 'DARK, FEMINIST AGENDA!'" Agg says with a laugh. "Still got it," Jen Agg says as she deftly steadies a wobbly table before kicking back in a corner banquette at her Cocktail Bar .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) Sun Tracy Pitcox 44
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena May 2 Farts 2
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr 18 yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr '17 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mar '17 Username Entered 226
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,785 • Total comments across all topics: 281,040,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC