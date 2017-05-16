Jack in the Box will consider spinning off Qdoba chain
Jack in the Box's stock surged after the fast-food chain said it would consider spinning off its Qdoba Mexican restaurant chain. The San Diego company said Tuesday that Morgan Stanley will help it evaluate options for Qdoba.
