Hotel owner joins suit that claims Trump violates Constitution
A New York hotel and restaurant owner has joined a lawsuit that accuses President Trump of violating the Constitution by receiving payments from foreign governments through his business empire. Eric Goode, whose properties include the Bowery Hotel and Waverly Inn, is the latest plaintiff in the suit that claims Trump businesses have an unfair advantage in the hospitality industry, according to a court document filed Wednesday.
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May 2
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|lkerr
|32
