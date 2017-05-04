Herea s where you can find the Frork, the french fry utensil from McDonalda s
This photo provided by McDonald's shows a demonstration of the company's new french fry-centric utensil, the "frork," as part of a campaign to promote its new line of burgers. McDonald's says the utensil has an opening where people can insert some fries, which act as edible tines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May 2
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|lkerr
|32
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC