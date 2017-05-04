Hedge fund manager and restaurateur plan to preserve lighthouse
Rowayton resident and founder the Greens Ledge Light Preservation Society, Brendan McGee, and Society Executive Director, Tim Pettee, tour the Greens Ledge Lighthouse Friday, April 26, 2017, one mile off the coast of Rowayton in Norwalk, Conn. The U.S. General Services Administration New England revealed last month that Rowayton resident Tim Pettee and the Greens Ledge Light Preservation Society were awarded the lighthouse which was built at the turn of the twentieth century following the GSA auction in July last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May 2
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|lkerr
|32
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC