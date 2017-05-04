Hedge fund manager and restaurateur plan to preserve lighthouse

Rowayton resident and founder the Greens Ledge Light Preservation Society, Brendan McGee, and Society Executive Director, Tim Pettee, tour the Greens Ledge Lighthouse Friday, April 26, 2017, one mile off the coast of Rowayton in Norwalk, Conn. The U.S. General Services Administration New England revealed last month that Rowayton resident Tim Pettee and the Greens Ledge Light Preservation Society were awarded the lighthouse which was built at the turn of the twentieth century following the GSA auction in July last year.

