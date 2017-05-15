Giving Black Chefs Credit Where It's Due
In the early 1970s, as black farmers tried to earn a living while holding on to their land, black restaurateurs leveraged the new soul food chic that ranged from Harlem, where diners at the Red Rooster washed down chitlins with Champagne, to Atlanta, where Rev. Willie James Stafford of the Free For All Missionary Baptist Church , opened Soul on Top of Peachtree atop a down- town skyscraper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|Sun
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May 2
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC