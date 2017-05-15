Giving Black Chefs Credit Where It's Due

In the early 1970s, as black farmers tried to earn a living while holding on to their land, black restaurateurs leveraged the new soul food chic that ranged from Harlem, where diners at the Red Rooster washed down chitlins with Champagne, to Atlanta, where Rev. Willie James Stafford of the Free For All Missionary Baptist Church , opened Soul on Top of Peachtree atop a down- town skyscraper.

