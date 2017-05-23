Furious Chinese restaurant owner lose...

Furious Chinese restaurant owner loses his rag and vandalises car in ongoing parking feud

A furious Chinese restaurant boss used a marker pen to scrawl messages over a car which he claimed was stopping customers getting inside. Ryan Chow, who runs the Princess Rose in Balloch, Dunbartonshire , wrote "please stop parking here" across the doors and "your are obstructing our business" on the bonnet of a vehicle parked up outside.

