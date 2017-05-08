Former restaurant owner accused of fo...

Former restaurant owner accused of food stamp fraud

Read more: Star Tribune

A criminal complaint says Albert Islami bought thousands of dollars in food for his restaurant, Buca All Day Eatery & Grill, with food stamp benefits from Adam Kuehn. Prosecutors say officials became suspicious when Kuehn allegedly requested 13 food stamp replacement cards.

