Former Philippe Chow Restaurateur Bets Big on Fast-Casual Satays
A founder of Chinese-ish celebrity hangout Philippe Chow is betting that masses wanting to eat a version of the restaurant's signature dish - satays. Stratis Morfogen , now an owner at Chinese restaurant Jue Lan Club and the forthcoming Carmelo Anthony restaurant "Mr. Big Shot" made his career as the restaurateur behind the upscale Philippe Chow.
