Folly beach restaurant closes temporarily after fire
A popular Folly Beach restaurant is closed temporarily after an overnight fire ripped through its rooftop patio. Firefighters were called to Snapper Jacks on Ashley Avenue and Center Street around 12 a.m. Thursday.
