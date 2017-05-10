Follow along as we try all of Portland's wood-fired pizza
Portland's wood-fired pizza craze started in earnest in 2006 when baked-goods godfather Ken Forkish opened his Ken's Artisan Pizza in Southeast Portland. More than a decade later, wood-fired pizza is everywhere, with dozens of metro area restaurants, including some of the region's best pizzerias, dedicated to chewy, charred crusts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May 2
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|lkerr
|32
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC