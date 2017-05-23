'Fight for 15' targets McDonald's sha...

'Fight for 15' targets McDonald's shareholder meeting

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

The demonstrators were part of a larger, nationwide protest organized by the labor group "Fight for 15," which has regularly targeted McDonald's calling for higher pay and union rights for workers. Dozens of protesters also rallied outside of United Airlines "I saw my mother, who worked 30 years for Hardees, struggle on food stamps to raise her family and now I'm doing the same thing," said Terrance Wise, a 42-year-old from Kansas City who was protesting outside the McDonald's meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) Mon C Kersey 5
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May 14 Tracy Pitcox 44
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena May 2 Farts 2
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr '17 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mar '17 Username Entered 226
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,290 • Total comments across all topics: 281,262,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC