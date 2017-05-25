Eatery owner fights Confederate flag with zoning complaint

A restaurateur has filed a zoning complaint over a Confederate flag flying near his South Carolina eatery, amid an ongoing feud with the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The Post and Courier reports an attorney for Edisto River Creamery & Kitchen owner Tommy Daras sent a letter Wednesday to the city of Orangeburg arguing the flag is on land that doesn't meet business zoning requirements.

