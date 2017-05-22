Downtown Topeka restaurant owner Chris Schultz running for mayor
Chris Schultz says his 15 years as a business owner have put him in a position where he could retire now at age 38, if he wished. But what Schultz really wants to do is put his experience, skills and connections to work to serve the people of his hometown, Topeka, he said in an interview earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|1 hr
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May 14
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May 2
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC